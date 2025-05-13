People in Idaho and Utah Avoid Going Inside the Local McDonald’s

They eat while they drive.  No wonder we have so many car accidents and high dry cleaning bills.  I came across a story posted by our national desk.  The writer says that most people whip through the drive-through at fast food restaurants and then quickly move on with their food.  He cites evidence to back this up.

READ MORE:  YOU AREN'T ALONE IF YOU HATE EATING INSIDE

I’m sorry, but how do you dig the fries from the bottom of the bag and keep your eyes on the road?  Or do you wait to finish them when you finally stop and the fries are ice-cold?

This is a Relatively New Option

Drive-through windows were rare when I was a kid.  We didn’t even have a McDonald’s near where I grew up until I was 10 years old.  It was a sit-down place, and only later was a drive-through added to the existing restaurant.  We liked going inside.  It was spotlessly clean, and there were smells from the grill.  If you were good while eating, Mom and Dad would give you some money for a hot apple pie.  You could go to the counter on your own and pick it up.  Try that when you’re 15 miles down the road!

Meals were meant to be eaten when sitting down and not on the fly.  Sure, I’ve sometimes used the window, but often I’m only going a couple of blocks away (I live just a few blocks away from several places with a drive-through).

Here's What You're Missing Inside

The modern fast food joints often have a TV set, so even if you’re alone, you can pick up some headlines while eating.  Or there are playgrounds.  That was a godsend when my daughter and niece were little.  They would chew on a couple of pieces of chicken, then spend an hour racing around on a cold winter day.  I could sip my coffee and watch over them while paging through a newspaper.

Much better than hearing them in the backseat over who got more fries than the other.  Or bemoaning the fact that they got a cheeseburger instead of nuggets, and can’t we go back and exchange their lunch?

I’ll note that the drive-through lane is always packed when I drive by.

