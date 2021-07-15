Perseid Meteors Visible Now To Aug 13 For Twin Falls’ Skywatchers

The annual meteor shower considered one of the most dynamic to view in North America is currently taking place, and will be peaking in mid-August.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway as of just a couple of days ago, with the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon happening August 11, 12, and 13, according to earthsky.org. Details on how and where to view this meteor shower have been shared by a number of science-related websites.

The Perseid Meteor Shower provides an incredible viewing opportunity, in the form hundreds of streaking meteors every hour. The best time to see the shower is in the late-evening and pre-dawn hours. Between 10 P.M., and 5 A.M., is the recommended window of time, according to earthsky.org; you'll also want to view from a vantage point with as little surrounding light as possible.

The shower gets its name from the fact the meteors appear to originate from the Perseus Constellation. The shower can be viewed across the United States and Canada, and parts of Europe as well.

The Draconid Meteor Shower will be the next opportunity to see a similar event, which takes place in early-October. Again, the best times to witness this shower will be between 10 P.M. and 5 A.M., with the peak evening expected to be October 8, 2021.

So, once again, for those in southern Idaho that want to see the meteors, you can catch a glimpse as early as now with a pair of binoculars or telescope. August 11 through 13, you'll be able to see the shower without the use of such objects. For tips on better viewing meteor showers, click here.

Pictures Of Twin Falls As A Tiny Planet

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

Orpheum Theatre Tour