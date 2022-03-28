The weather is warming up and people are emerging from their long winter hidden away. With the nicer weather comes time to start kayaking, fishing, and of course hiking. There are tons of trails to hike in the area, including some great ones for the family or those that aren't experienced. A fun activity to do near the end of hikes, or if you are hiking at night is to stargaze. For the record, do not hike at night unless you have a flashlight, know the trail well, or are with somebody that knows the area well. There is an event taking place next weekend that will allow you and your child to hike, stargaze, and learn about the wildlife at night in the area.

Dark Sky Adventures at City of Rocks

If your child and you are into hiking and watching stars, this is a great event for some child-parent time, as well as an educational moment for both of you. Castle Rocks State Park will be having an event, Dark Sky Adventures, on Friday, April 8 from 9 PM to 10:30 PM. There are only 10 spots available, so don't miss your chance to reserve a spot for you and your child. Children must be somewhere between 4 to 17 to participate and remain with their parent or guardian at all times. The event will be the best price of all, and that is free.

What to Expect on Dark Sky Adventures Hike

The adventure will consist of a one-and-a-half-hour ranger-led hike, that will help the hikers learn about their senses such as smelling and hearing when hiking at night. You will learn about nightlife in the area, as well as at the end of the trail, will be a place and time for the children to learn how to use a telescope and enjoy the nighttime sky.

For anyone that has children that love to be outside and enjoy nature, this is a great event to teach them about the outdoors at night, as well as about the stars and sky above. If your child likes to stay inside, this might be a great way to get them away from their phone, iPad, or videos games and enjoy all that nature offers. Spend some quality bonding time with your children and enjoy all that the Idaho night has to offer with Dark Sky Adventures.

