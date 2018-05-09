Where is the Cheapest Gas in the Magic Valley?

Gas Prices

A gallon of gas jumped two cents this morning at Walmart in Twin Falls.

there isn’t a shooting war in the Persian Gulf and here in North America we’re swimming in crude

I noticed the price at 3:00 A.M. and then saw the increase at 11:00 A.M. It’s not the massive hike predicted by the leftists whining about the President’s tough talk about Iran. What happened?

Well, there isn’t a shooting war in the Persian Gulf and here in North America we’re swimming in crude.

I drove around town and checked a handful of pump prices. Now keep in mind, as I’ve said before, some brands are better than other brands and you can see a difference in price point.

We all wish gasoline was a free commodity. And milk, bread and for some people free beer would be much appreciated. Since Idaho is just a glimpse of paradise we're saddled with costs.

Have you spotted any bargains at the pumps? Please snap a picture and send it my way. The email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com .