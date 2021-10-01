Person on Motorcycle Killed in Crash in Nez Perce County

LENORE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a 40-year-old person died when they lost control of their motorcycle Thursday morning east of Lewiston. Troopers responded to the crash at around 11:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 12 near the small community of Lenore. ISP said the 40-year-old driver of a motorcycle had tried to pass another car when they went back into their lane to avoid an on-coming car and lost control. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was killed. The crash is still under investigation.

