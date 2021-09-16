Idaho Man Killed in Logging Truck Crash Near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a logging truck that went off a highway east of Lewiston died Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, William Jared was driving a 1995 Kenworth logging truck east on U.S. Highway 12, about 20 miles from Lewiston, when went off the right shoulder, came back onto the road, then crossed the highway down the left shoulder and down an embankment ending up on the edge of the Clearwater River. ISP said Jared, of Weippe, was died at the scene. Part of the highway had to be closed intermittently while the trailer was recovered. The truck was expected to be removed Thursday.

