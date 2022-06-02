Woman Stung by Bee Nearly Crashes Into Idaho River

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a tree saved a woman who passed out after being stung by a bee from crashing into an Idaho river Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 12 for a car that hit a tree. A 36-year-old woman from Juliaetta had been stung in the face by a bee and passed out, went off the roadway and struck a tree, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the Clearwater River. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. ISP said she was wearing a seat belt.

