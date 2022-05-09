Oregon Woman Dies after Crash in Idaho County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old woman died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Idaho County last week. According to the Idaho State Police, the young woman from The Dalles, Oregon was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 on May 4, at just before 8 p.m. in a Chevrolet sedan when the crash happened. ISP said the Chevrolet and a semi-truck hauling farm machinery collided and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The woman was flown to an area hospital where she later died.

