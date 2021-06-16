Colorado Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on North Idaho Road

POWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man from Colorado was killed on U.S. Highway 12 in north Idaho when he lost control on a curve Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Robert Hopp, of Highlands Ranch had been headed east on U.S. 12 on a BMW motorcycle when he lost control on a right-hand curve and crashed at around 5:37 p.m. Hopp, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.

