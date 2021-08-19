Second Person Dies Following Crash Near Kooskia

KOOSKIA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Kooskia while a second person died the next morning at a Washington hospital. According to Idaho State Police, Peter Talbot, 60, of St. Augustine, Florida died Wednesday afternoon when his Dodge Durango was hit by a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Nicholas Burkenbine, of Grangeville. ISP said Burkenbine was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington where he died Thursday morning.

ISP said Burkenbine was headed west on U.S. Highway 12 when he crossed into the eastbound lanes on a curve and hit the Durango. Burkenbine was first flown to St. Josephs Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Kooskia Ambulance, Kooskia Fire, Lowell Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.

