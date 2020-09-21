Photos And Video Of Badger Fire And Burned Areas In South Hills

The Badger Fire in the South Hills has been burning since September 12th. We have some pictures and videos of what it looks like now and while the fire crews and fighting the fire.

Ken Mencl from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video and photos with us to get a glimpse of what things are looking like for both visitors in the future and how fire crews are fighting the fire.

It is so crazy to watch. It is even more devastating to think about how the South Hills are going to look once this is all said and done.