PHOTOS: Check Out What The 9-11 Memorial Was Like At Twin Falls Visitor Center

There was an amazing 9-11 Memorial at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and the Perrine Bridge on Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered together to eat food, talk, remember and teach others about what occurred that day.

It is still so hard for me to believe that it has been 20 years since that day. I remember exactly where I was, what I was doing and the feeling of terror. The memorial brought back all of those memories and feelings, but in a way that makes you feel stronger today than you did then. It was wonderful to see all the faces.

9-11 Memorial at Perrine Bridge The 9-11 Memorial at the Perrine Bridge and Twin Falls Visitors Center brought hundreds of people and three different fly overs from historical planes to the p-15 Mustang

We laughed together, we cried together and we remembered. The prayer that was offered was outstanding, the performances were awe inspiring and the pride could be felt all along the way.

I definitely want to thank everyone that shared photos with us and reached out to us to tell us how much they enjoyed it. We definitely enjoyed it too. We were honored to be part of this amazing event that was put together by two wonderful women and an amazing community.

20 years may have passed but we will never forget. That was pretty abundantly clear if you were there on Saturday. And a huge shout out to the pilots of those planes. They went above and beyond for the event and it made the night that much more special.

God Bless America

