Here’s a tip for disaster prep. Don’t store food in glass. Glass breaks in earthquakes, wind events, and if you drop a jar. Canned goods are a better option. We learned that today on KLIX in a conversation with the coordinator of the Twin Falls County Emergency Management Office. Jackie Frey joined us on-air.

It Can Strike Like a Thief in the Night

We talked about preparations for winter, and for natural and man-made disasters. The latter would be something akin to September 11th, 2001, which could foreshadow an attack on our power grid and our infrastructure.

We also talked about being prepared for civil unrest, which could force many to decide to ride it out at home, and away from public venues.

Be ready not only with stored water or a trusted water source. Be ready to heat your home in winter if there is a lack of gas or electricity. For people who are older or have an illness, also be up to date on prescriptions. You may need to speak to your doctor for help in that situation.

Review Your Needs for the Future

The county does have supplies of many medicines to help meet demand.

Generators may also be a great backup. Think about how many people use a CPAP mask. It operates by plugging it into a socket. How would you recharge a phone? Do you have a weather radio? The cost of a weather radio is greatly reduced from the days when it could set you back 70 to 80 bucks.

Some things to keep in mind, all year round.