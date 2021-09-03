Why You Need to Visit This 9-11 Monument in Jerome Idaho

I was there at the dedication. It was the culmination of a father’s love for his son. SGT. Dan Brown was killed in action. His two little girls are pictured above at the statue representing the man they’ll grow up never knowing. Watching them play on November 12th, 2016 brought home the true cost of war and the sacrifices some Americans are willing to make for others.

All the more remarkable about this story is how the memorial was constructed in memory of all Idahoans killed at war since September 11th, 2001. SGT. Brown’s dad wanted us to never forget them. While he was working on the project, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He worked many nights and through rain and snow in hopes of beating the clock on his own illness. He made several appearances on my radio show and not once did he ever complain about the hand he had been dealt in life. He had one mission and he was set to see it through the end.

On the day the wall and statue were unveiled there were Gold Star families from across the west in attendance. It was cloudy but the showers stayed away. If you’re new to the area, the monument is near the baseball diamond where Dan Brown played ball as a boy.

Located in Jerome, Idaho, I would strongly urge a visit. By design it allows contemplation. The statue of SGT Brown shows him greeting a little boy.

In the anger some of us experienced watching the debacle of the Afghan withdrawal, a visit to the memorial should help you put the last 20 years better into perspective.

