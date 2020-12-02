Photos: I Took My Christmas Projector To Balanced Rock Last Night

Inspired by a current holiday lighting contest our radio station is putting on, I gathered the equipment we would need for the quick drive from Twin Falls out to southern Idaho's most famous rock, and left at approximately 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

If you haven't heard the news yet, the station I work for in Twin Falls is holding a contest called, "Light Up Twin Falls 2020." Through December 13, we are asking for photo submissions from those in the greater Twin Falls area of Christmas decorations, namely holiday lights. This year's winner will score a $500 cash card the week of Christmas.

The contest got me thinking about areas in southern Idaho that one wouldn't normally see adorn with lights. Balanced Rock, near Castleford, was one of several that came to mind. So, I enlisted the help of my 18-year-old daughter.

After stopping for a quick bite, we arrived at the iconic, 15 million-year-old formation, just after 7:00 P.M. The drive only took about 35 to 40 minutes, and in order for my idea to work, it had to be pitch black when we began our short hike to the rock.

The idea was to use a pair of Star Shower projection lights to cast a holiday glow on the famous rock. I packed my trusty Maglite, both projectors and my fully-charged, Jackery box.

We took about 30 photos in all, but only a small percentage were worthy of sharing, as the extreme darkness caused several pictures to blur beyond control. I hope you enjoy the few that we selected to serve as a visual memory of our December 1 adventure. Trust me, seeing it up close, under the stars, made for an amazing visual.

My daughter got a little spooked toward the top of the trail. The area is completely absent of any light, with the exception of a farm house that can be seen off in the distance. We heard what sounded like a growl on more than one occasion as we got closer to the rock in the moonlight.