Pickup Hits Milk Truck Near Murtaugh, One Killed

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-A Murtaugh man was killed when his pickup hit a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 30 Thursday night.

According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Ricardo Solache-Victorino was driving a GMC Sierra pickup just east of Murtaugh at around 10 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit the semi hauling a milk trailer, driven by Daniel Rodriguez, 47, of Jerome. ISP said in a statement Friday morning that Solache-Victorino died at the scene. The crash blocked the highway for about four hours.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Rock Creek Fire and Twin Falls County Highway District assisted ISP with the crash.