Burley Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash on U.S. 30

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old Burley man was killed when a juvenile driver hit his care head-on Saturday evening. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when the juvenile driver in a Pontiac G6 was headed east without headlights on and crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler 200 driven by the Burley man. The Pontiac then struck a Subaru Impreza following the Chrysler. The Burley man died at the scene while the juvenile was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. A Heyburn woman in her 40's driving the Subaru was not taken to the hospital. ISP said the crash blocked the highway for a little more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.

