Burley Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash on U.S. 30
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old Burley man was killed when a juvenile driver hit his care head-on Saturday evening. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when the juvenile driver in a Pontiac G6 was headed east without headlights on and crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler 200 driven by the Burley man. The Pontiac then struck a Subaru Impreza following the Chrysler. The Burley man died at the scene while the juvenile was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. A Heyburn woman in her 40's driving the Subaru was not taken to the hospital. ISP said the crash blocked the highway for a little more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Main Ave Lofts In Downtown Twin Falls
On the residential levels of the Main Ave Lofts, there are 44 apartments with 3 floorplan options. Prices range from $1,075 to $1,540 depending on the model. This gallery highlights some of the loft features and pricing.