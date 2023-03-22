Buhl Man Killed in Crash with Truck on U.S. 30
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning just east of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, the 27-year-old Buhl man was driving a 1998 BMW east at around 9:37 a.m. when he crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 30 and struck a semi-truck hauling straw driven by a 48-year-old man from Twin Falls.
Get our free mobile app
ISP said the young driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than two hours. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley EMS, Buhl Police Department, and Buhl Fire Department assisted with the crash.
Words Idahoans Often Get Wrong
In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.