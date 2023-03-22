BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning just east of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, the 27-year-old Buhl man was driving a 1998 BMW east at around 9:37 a.m. when he crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 30 and struck a semi-truck hauling straw driven by a 48-year-old man from Twin Falls.

ISP said the young driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than two hours. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley EMS, Buhl Police Department, and Buhl Fire Department assisted with the crash.