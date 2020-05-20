Pier 1 Plans To End All Retail Operations ASAP

Pier 1 imports has announced they plan to end all retail operations. The company has been struggling for months and announced in February they were filing for bankruptcy. That announcement came just a month after Pier 1 revealed they would be closing hundreds of stores in 2020. The Twin Falls store was to be one of the few stores remaining open after the announcement. Sadly, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary for the company to cease operations. The Pier 1 press release states the company plans to begin:

...an orderly wind-down of the Company’s retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following the government-mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the wind-down, the Company intends to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process.

The company is still open for business through their website, pier1.com. Pier 1 plans to sell their assets once the pandemic makes it logistically possible. They had been searching for an investor to take over the brand and continue the business operations but that search yielded no buyer.

This might come as extra sad news for many Idahoans as Pier 1 imports was named as the favorite furniture store of the state earlier this year by HouseHunter using Google Trends data.