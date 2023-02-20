TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be rescued early Saturday morning near Twin Falls when their vehicle went off a curve and into the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded to the canyon at the Shoshone Falls Grade for what appears to be an SUV that went off the First Curve

Multiple Agencies Help Rescue People from Snake River Canyon

Twin Falls County Deputies, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and crews with Air St. Luke's responded to the grade and braved the early morning cold to rescue the individual.

Rocky Rescue at Shoshone Falls Grade

According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle went off the first curve on the Shoshone Falls Grade down into a rocky and brush thick area. The sheriff's office credits the teamwork and joint training by the multiple agencies that worked to rescue the injured person. Air St. Luke's was able to land nearby and fly the person to the hospital.

The Shoshone Falls Grade is the main access point to the Shoshone Falls City Park and Dierkes Lake. The road has several sharp curves. In September 2022, a Kimberly woman was killed when her Toyota RAV4 went off the road on the grade and down a ravine. A man from Twin Falls was injured in the crash. According to Idaho State Police at the time, the two had not been wearing a seat belt.

