Pipeline Maintenance Begins in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A seven-week pipeline maintenance project will begin this Friday in downtown Twin Falls.

Contractors will be cleaning and rehabilitating wastewater pipelines through June 28, according to information from the city.

Work will take place in alleyways adjacent to Main Avenue between Fairfield Street and Liberty Street, and along intersecting roads with those alleyways. Additionally, work will take place along Shoshone Street between Fifth Avenue South and Sixth Avenue South.

Work includes installing new sewer pipe inside the older deteriorated sewer pipe, which the city says will improve wastewater service in the downtown area. It will be installed through existing manholes.

At times, traffic controls will be in place for safety of the workers. The city says some cross streets and traffic lanes will also close during the project.