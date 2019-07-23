Signal Project Underway at Washington Street and Caswell Avenue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – New traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Washington Street North and Caswell Avenue.

Construction work to prepare for the new signals started on Monday and will go through Sept. 30, according to information from the city of Twin Falls. It said contractors will install a conduit for the new signals at the intersection.

As such, though thru-access will be maintained during the course of ht project, there will be intermittent lane closures near intersection with one lane being closed at a time.

The new signals will be installed after boring and trenching for the new conduit is complete, according to the city.