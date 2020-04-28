TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission will take public comment on a request for a zoning change on a proposed apartment complex and future charter school in downtown Twin Falls.

Developers have asked for a zoning district change and zoning development agreement for the old Magic Valley Clinic building located next to the Twin Falls City Park. The proposal is the convert the old clinic building into a future school and construct two multi-use buildings on nearby properties that will mainly be apartments.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, public comment will not be taken in person during the meeting. However, written comments can be submitted before 12 p.m. today by emailing keebersole@tfid.org, or the public can call in to the meeting between 6 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. to provide comment on the project. Call 877-820-7831, Passcode #2372467

Proposed site plan submitted to the city of Twin Falls for apartments and old clinic building: