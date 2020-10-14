Please Help Find: Pocatello Teen Missing Since October 3

A Pocatello teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Do you know the whereabouts of Monica Rae Moody? She hasn't been heard from since October 3, 2020, according to her missing persons profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Moody, 17, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5'6", and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red top, with red and black pants. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.