Please Help Locate: Wendell Teen Missing Since Nov 9

A teenager from Wendell, Idaho, has recently been added to a national database for missing persons.

Have you seen Genevieve Brooks? Brooks, 14, has not been in contact with loved ones since November 9, 2020. Her date of birth is March 21, 2006.

"She could be anywhere in Idaho," said family friend, Whitney, on the morning of November 23. "We've also contacted police in California, but haven't heard back."

Brooks is from the city of Wendell, which is located 24 miles northwest of Twin Falls. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Brooks is 5'6", and 137 pounds. Her full profile can presently be found on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

If you have any information on the current whereabouts of Gevevieve Brooks, please call 1-800-843-5678.