Missing Heyburn Teen Hasn’t Been Seen By Family For A Month

A national database of missing children has recently added a south Idaho teenager to its website.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children currently has the profiles of 18 individuals in the state of Idaho that went missing as children. One of those missing is a Heyburn teenager named Ezequiel Leon. According to his profile on the website , he hasn't been seen since May 7,2019.

Heyburn is located in Minidoka County, approximately 40 miles east of Twin Falls. Leon is described as a white male, 5'11", with brown hair and eyes, and weighing 190 pounds. His NCMEC case number is 1357369 .

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ezequiel Leon (born Nov 23, 2001), please contact the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, at 208-434-2320. Those who may have seen Leon recently can also call the national tip line, at 1-800-The-Lost (1-800-843-5678), or 9-1-1.

To view all 18 of the missing children in the national NCMEC Idaho database, click here .