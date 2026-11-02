I had a fellow who told me a couple of weeks ago that he’d like to join me in calling out the thugs in our party. His employer frowns on public confrontation, which limits his options. Toss in some of our politicians who are looking for more diplomatic means, and that leaves me to poke the bear right square in the nose. And I enjoy every minute of it! I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. There was a moment in high school when some of my teammates thought our coach should be replaced. A meeting was called in the auditorium; the club, coach, and principal were all there. After some introductory remarks from the latter, he opened the floor. I was the first on my feet and called out to the malcontents. A few shouted, but I was loud, too! When the coup ended, over the next few days, guys would individually pull me aside and express thanks and agreement.

If you want to make a difference with words, you should probably speak in something more intelligible than what we heard from the Gang of Eight. Here’s an option. Or we can admit that none of them rival Churchill. Good government is about much more than high volume and bromides. Tuesday may not result in a revolution, the delivery of great orators, or a new Era of Good Feeling, but there is opportunity. If the pollsters and the media are right, then flyover country is going to be besieged for the next two years. We’re going to need people willing to stand against the pressure and resist anarchy, which seems to be the goal of the fading Gang of Eight.

Flying Monkeys and a Circus Closing Down

I’ve noticed that some of the personal attacks have subsided. A fellow responded in the comments section of a Substack post and reflected that lobbyist Maria Nate usually sends out the flying monkeys, but it looks like the system is breaking down. Perhaps Dorothy (not that one) tossed a bucket of water! One of the favorite lines of attack was that I was insignificant. Which raises the question: then why respond? My boss believes the gang contingent succeeded two years ago because they were often on KLIX as the opposition staged an informal boycott. As it turned out, this time around, the results reversed as the gang ignored me. Politicians shouldn’t make judgments based on who kisses their asses. During the late summer of last year, I had told one of these political brownshirts that if they kept on giving me grief, I could write about them every day, or thereabouts. We kept our bargain.



A similar version of this essay appeared on Substack.