Pocatello Area Teen Missing Since August 24

A southeast Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen this individual? Her name is Billie Raen Starkey. She was reported missing to the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse on August 24, 2020.

Starkey is 5'3", and weighs 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, according to her profile. Starkey has both ears pierced, and might be accompanied by a male.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Billie Raen Starkey, please contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, at 208-785-4440.