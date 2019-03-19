Juvenile Driver Flees from Police, Rolls Vehicle

(KLIX) – Three juveniles were taken to the hospital – and then into custody – Tuesday after rolling a stolen vehicle while trying to outrun police near Blackfoot.

Idaho State Police said an officer located a stolen GMC Acadia driven by a juvenile runaway on Tuesday in Bonneville County.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at a gas station off Interstate 15 and 65th South, police said, but the driver backed up and hit the patrol car and another vehicle that was parked nearby. The driver fled from the trooper e but was later located by Bingham County deputies. As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver fled once more, leading deputies on a chase through Blackfoot.

During the chase the vehicle struck an embankment in a parking lot and rolled, police said. The driver and two juvenile passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

They were later taken into custody.