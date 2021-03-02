AMBER Alert Issued for Bingham County Girl

UPDATE: Idaho State Police canceled the AMBER Alert at around 11 p.m. saying Baird and the suspect were "no longer of interest to Bingham County Sheriff's Office"

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Bingham County girl believed to be in danger.

The Idaho State Police issued the AMBER Alert at 8 p.m. for Francine Corine Baird. She has blue eyes, blonde hair, was last seen wearing a black or dark blue hoody and blue jeans. If you have seen her call 208-785-5134 or 911.

She was last seen on March 1, at around 11 p.m. and could be headed to Oregon with an unknown male and is in imminent danger.