Pocatello Man Cited for Spilling Acid On Roadway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) A Pocatello man was given a citation for spilling gallons of acid onto roads in eastern Idaho last month. Brent Carlson has been cited for releasing hazardous material in violation of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Standard for the September 27th incident, according to Idaho State Police. ISP says the driver was hauling more than 1,000 pounds of sulfuric acid when he allegedly noticed the tank was leaking just outside of Pocatello. The driver continued on into Pocatello where he stopped and attempted to stop the leak. ISP says about 60 gallons of acid leaked onto city and county roads. Several local and state agencies worked to clean up the hazardous material.