Pocatello Man Loses Part of Leg in Grain Auger Accident

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man lost part of his leg in a piece of equipment used for moving grain on Friday.

According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, Gator Troyer had to be hospitalized after being trapped in a grain auger for nearly two hours at a grain facility near the Pocatello airport. The sheriff's office in a news release issued Tuesday, says emergency crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. to free Troyer, 41, and transport him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Parts of Troyer's legs were later freed and transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office credited the cooperation of multiple agencies in freeing the man, including: Pocatello fire-rescue, Chubbuck Fire Department, Power County Fire Department and Power County Ambulance.