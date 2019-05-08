Pocatello Man Loses Part of Leg in Grain Auger Accident
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man lost part of his leg in a piece of equipment used for moving grain on Friday.
According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, Gator Troyer had to be hospitalized after being trapped in a grain auger for nearly two hours at a grain facility near the Pocatello airport. The sheriff's office in a news release issued Tuesday, says emergency crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. to free Troyer, 41, and transport him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Parts of Troyer's legs were later freed and transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office credited the cooperation of multiple agencies in freeing the man, including: Pocatello fire-rescue, Chubbuck Fire Department, Power County Fire Department and Power County Ambulance.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office also wants to take a moment and thank all the participating agencies. To have multiple agencies come together and work together as a team like what happened in this incident is such an asset to our communities and to those who have tragic and life-threatening events in their life happen such as this event.