Pocatello Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Making Child Pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An eastern Idaho man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for making child pornography using very young victims. Lex Bennett Goodwin, 34, of Pocatello, has been sentenced to 100 years in federal prison for producing, transporting and possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

Goodwin will also serve a lifetime of supervised release, if he is ever released from prison, plus he will forfeit the electronic devices he used to commit the crimes. In September of 2017 Google alerted federal authorities with the Homeland Security Investigations that explicit content depicting children had been uploaded to an account belonging to Goodwin.

Agents found images of a sixteen-month-old child that were made by Goodwin. Subsequently more images were found on other devices and evidence of Goodwin attempting to produce pornography using a six-year-old victim. Multiple federal and state agencies help investigate the case including the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Rupert Police Department. Goodwin will have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victims.