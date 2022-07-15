Twin Falls Man Killed in Crash Near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Twin Falls man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning near American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 86 where a Cadillac CTS left the roadway and rolled in the median. The Twin Falls man had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 24-year-old driver from Redmond, Utah and two other passengers were taken to area hospitals, they had been wearing seat belts. The Power County Sheriff's office assisted ISP with the crash which remains under investigation.

