Two Ejected From SUV During Pursuit Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from their SUV when it rolled during a pursuit Thursday night west of Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, a 53-year-old Pocatello man and a 25-year-old female were ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 86 at around 8:27 p.m. The man had been driving the SUV when he attempted to go through the median and rolled. A Fort Hall Fish and Game Officer had been pursuing the SUV. The crash is under investigation by ISP.

