American Falls Man Killed in Rollover, Woman Injured

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old man died in a rollover Monday morning near American Falls on the interstate. According to Idaho State Police, the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound at around 10:19 a.m. on Interstate 86, when he drove off the shoulder and rolled. The American Falls man died in the crash while a 77-year-old female passenger, also from American Falls, had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The crash, which resulted in another subsequent crash, held up traffic for more than three hours; no serious injuries were reported in the secondary crash. ISP continues to investigate the incident.

