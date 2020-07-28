Pocatello Teen Missing Since July 22

A Pocatello teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Aloria Brunette? Aloria is 16-years-old, and hasn't had contact with family since July 22. Her profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Person's Clearinghouse website also has her of Native American nationality. The Pocatello Police Department is investigating this matter.

Aloria is 5'4", and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and white shoes. She is also known to wear glasses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aloria Brunette, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.