Pocatello Teen Reported Missing March 23

A southeast Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Jaylin Tre Gunter? Gunter was reported missing from the Pocatello area last week. His last date of contact was March 22, 2021, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Gunter, 16, has black hair and brown eyes, and is listed as African American. He is 6'0", and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100 if you know of his whereabouts.

Idaho Missing