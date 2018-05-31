MERDIAN, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are looking for one of the driver’s in a three-vehicle injury crash who left the scene of the incident on Wednesday evening near Meridian.

The crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 45, involved a Chevy Avalanche, Honda Accord, Pontiac Grand Am. Police are looking for the black 2005 Chevy Avalanche.

According to Idaho State Police, the drive of the Chevy was traveling westbound on the interstate, behind the Honda that was driven by 24-year-old Nampa resident Aimee Hiebert. The driver of the Pontiac, 20-year-old Jessica Montes of Caldwell, was traveling westbound in front of the Honda. The driver of the Chevy rear-ended Hiebert's car, ISP says, pushing it into Montes's car.

Police say Montes was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, while Hiebert and her passenger, Carole Kuzniar, 59, of Montrose, Mich., were taken to the same hospital by private vehicle. All known occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The left two lanes of the interstate were blocked for about 30 minutes.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash, or the black Chevy Avalanche that fled the scene, should call Idaho State Police at 208-846-7500.