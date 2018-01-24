Police: Idaho Falls Man Shot After Charging Officers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man was shot by police after authorities say the man was wielding a weapon and charged at officers.

The Post Register reports Idaho Falls police have not named the man who was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment following the Tuesday afternoon shooting. His condition was unknown Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Holly Cook says officers responded to reports of a suspicious man near a convenience store. The man fled into an apartment building near Elm Street and Corner Avenue after officers approached him.

Cooks says the man did not respond to police commands, and then he charged officers in the building.

The Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Task Force is investigating the shooting. The officer who fired the shot has not been named.