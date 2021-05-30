Fort Hall Man Killed in Rollover

Credit: pkazmercyk, Getty Images

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man died in a rollover crash near Chubbuck early Sunday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the rollover on Reservation Road and Hiline Road at around 2:20 a.m. ISP said in a statement that Elias Trahant, 26, had been driving a Dodge Avenger north on Hiline Rd when he went off the roadway and rolled. The young man was thrown from the car, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt, and was killed.

The Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock Ambulance, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS assisted with the crash.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

Filed Under: Chubbuck, fatality, fort hall, Idaho State Police, rollover
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top