Fort Hall Man Killed in Rollover

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man died in a rollover crash near Chubbuck early Sunday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the rollover on Reservation Road and Hiline Road at around 2:20 a.m. ISP said in a statement that Elias Trahant, 26, had been driving a Dodge Avenger north on Hiline Rd when he went off the roadway and rolled. The young man was thrown from the car, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt, and was killed.

The Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock Ambulance, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS assisted with the crash.

Get our free mobile app