AMBER Alert Cancelled; Missing Mountain Home Teen Found

A 16-year-old from Mountain Home is safe after an AMBER Alert that went out Sunday morning. The Mountain Home Police Department issued the alert for Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden on Sunday and have since said she, and the man she was believed to have been taken by, Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya, have been located.

Police say McFadden was last seen at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in Mountain Home at 1010 E. Jackson Street. McFadden, who is a 5 ft. tall, white female with brown hair and brown eyes was believed to have been lured by a man online.

McFadden was believed to have been dropped off and later picked up on June 30 by 24-year-old Miramontes Anaya.

Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya

Miramontes Anaya is a 6 ft. tall hispanic. He weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Police said Miramontes Anaya was driving a 2004 silver Ford Explorer with the Idaho license plate 1A243GD.

According to police documents, McFadden is developmentally delayed and sometimes needs to use a wheelchair. However, her wheelchair was left at her home. She also didn't have a phone or other ways to communicate with anyone.

McFadden was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt. She also wears a brace with purple skulls from the knee down on her left leg.