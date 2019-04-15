Police Search for Suspects in Boise Shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – One person is dead and two others injured in a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Boise.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Boise police responded to reports of a shooting near Palouse Street and South Owyhee Street at around midnight, police said. When officers arrived on scene they found three adults outside a residence who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital by Ada County Paramedics, and police said one of the victims, later identified by the Ada County coroner as 19-year-old Briana Martinez of Boise, died of injuries. The two others, a male and female, were listed in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to follow leads in search of the suspects, police said. Anyone with information should call 208-377-6790.