ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho State Police is asking for help as it investigates an injury crash that happened a little before noon Thursday on Interstate 84.

A motorcyclist was pulled off the interstate when another vehicle injured the man, according to Idaho State Police. The incident happened westbound near milepost 40, near the Ada/Canyon County line.

Police are seeking any information about the crash, and ask anyone who may have seen either the motorcyclist working on his bike or the collision to contact ISP at 208-846-7550.