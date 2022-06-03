Police Share Persons Of Interest Images In South Idaho Homicide

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of persons of interest in the homicide of a man at a southeast Idaho rest stop three weeks ago.

On June 2, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a homicide case and shared images on its official Facebook page of potential suspects. These persons of interest were captured on camera visiting the Lane Clark Hill rest area near milepost 356, just outside the community of Ririe, Idaho, and around the time 36-year-old Morey Pelton was found deceased on May 13, 2022.

The camera footage shows two individuals and two automobiles at the rest stop, but didn't show any actual crime being committed. These persons of interest are being sought for questioning. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you recognize the automobiles or individuals in the images shared by southeast Idaho police on Thursday, please call 1-833-445-2092.

