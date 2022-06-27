Rigby Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police are investigating whether alcohol may be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash near Ririe during the weekend. According to Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old man from Rigby on a Victory motorcycle was killed when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup at around 8:44 p.m. Sunday evening on State Highway 48. The Rigby man died at the scene while the 31-year-old man from Roberts driving the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. ISP said they had found evidence at the scene that alcohol could have played a part in the crash.

