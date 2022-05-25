$5,000 Reward Offered In Case Of Southeast Idaho Rest Stop Death

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate what has been described as a "suspicious" death at a southeast Idaho rest stop. A 36-year-old man was found deceased at the rest area near the community of Ririe, Idaho, on May 13.

Idaho detectives are asking for assistance in the reported homicide case of a man who was found dead at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 near mile marker 356. A reward of $5,000 has been offered for any individual who might have information that could lead to an arrest in this case. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office updated the public with new details on May 24.

Anonymous tips can be given to Idaho police by clicking here. A 24-hour call center for information pertaining to the case has also been set up at 1-833-445-2092. Anyone who might have stopped at the rest area along Hwy 26 between May 12 and 13 who might have seen anything suspicious should reach out to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.