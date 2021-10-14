Twin Falls PD Asking For IDs In Case Of Minor Receiving Alcohol

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying persons of interest in a case involving alcohol being provided to a minor.

On October 13, the Twin Falls Police Department shared a surveillance image of individuals they'd like to question concerning an active case where an individual under the legal drinking age was provided alcohol. The case number in this matter is 21005374.

The two persons of interest may have been traveling together in a dark-colored van. If you know the identities of either person in the image shared by the Twin Falls Police Department, please call 208-735-7217.

