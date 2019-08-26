POLL: What Is Twin Falls Favorite Season?

Ok, we all know weather in Idaho is incredibly unpredictable. If we created our own list of Idaho seasons it would include things like second winter, mud season, just kidding cool down season and so many more. If we are talking standard seasons, we want to know which one is your favorite.

It is hard to believe that summer is almost over. It never feels like it is quite long enough if you ask me. I grew up near Las Vegas so I am a huge fan of the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Although I definitely enjoy the changing of the seasons around here and the fact there is so much to do no matter what season it is.

You see a lot of people around here on social media celebrating fall because it comes with pumpkin spice and Halloween, which seems to be a big thing for lots of people. Does that mean that fall is the favorite?

I mean it is hard not to like winter because, even though the snow is unpredictable it is so much fun to go snowboarding and skiing. Plus there is Christmas in the winter time! Hello.

But I do have to admit I love fall because that is when football season starts and really gets under way and it is also hunting season for most of the things I enjoy to hunt. Spring is great because everything smells fresh and clean and it starts to warm up.

Ok, maybe I love all the seasons for different reasons. But if you had to choose just one, which would you pick?