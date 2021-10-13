New Minidoka District Ranger for the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year member of the U.S. Forest Service has been named the new top ranger for the Minidoka Ranger District. Forest officials named Kevin Draper the new District Ranger for the Magic Valley. Draper started with the Forest Service as an intern on the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. He has served as a landscape architect in Utah and most recently in Alaska.

Draper grew up not far from Idaho in rural Nevada. He received his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Range at Brigham Young University in Provot, Utah. He got hit Professional Master's Degree in Landscape Architecture at Utah State University of Logan, Utah. Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd said in a prepared statement, “We look forward for Kevin to begin his new assignment on the Sawtooth, he will be a great addition to the Minidoka Ranger District and Sawtooth National Forest Leadership Team.”

Draper took over the position on October 10. He is responsible for 604,168 acres of Forest Land in southern Idaho that includes portions of northern Utah, the South Hills, and Cache Peak. The Minidoka Ranger District, based in Burley, maintains more than 341 miles of trails and 25 developed campgrounds.

